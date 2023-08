AEW will hold Collision from Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,845 tickets and there are 1,535 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Trios Champions House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. CMFTR (CM Punk, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

TBS Champion Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante & Mercedes Martinez

The Acclaimed vs. TBA