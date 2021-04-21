LA Knight made an appearance on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked what’s the biggest difference between then and now in regards to NXT as he’s in the middle of his second run on the brand.

“Oh boy. You’re digging right now. There’s one big difference, but I’m going to just leave that at the wayside because nobody needs to mention that, but it’s just more relaxed. It feels like more of a positive environment, I’ll say. It didn’t feel that way the first time around, and I don’t think that was a system thing necessarily, so much as a single individual thing. I think that as the systems moved forward from that time, it has become a little more positive as I’ve noticed. We are kicking a*s with the work down here, but at the same time, it just feels a little bit more relaxed, a little bit more chill.”

