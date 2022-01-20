AEW has announced four matchups for next week’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite on TBS, which includes Cody Rhodes taking on Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to determine the true TNT champion.
-Cody Rhodes versus Sammy Guevara ladder match for the TNT championship
-Chris Jericho/Santana & Ortiz versus Daniel Garcia/2Point0
-Adam Cole versus Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out Unsanctioned Match
-Red Velvet versus Leyla Hirsch
