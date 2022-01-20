Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Washington D.C. saw the grand return of top company superstar, Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence has been gone for nearly three months after entering an alcohol treatment program, and addressed his situation in his first promo back, which included the former world champion dropping an F-bomb on a rude fan at the back of the arena.

Moxley began by sharing a story about a nightmare he had, a potent symbol for the demons he was battling at the height of his drinking problems. He later added that he beat his demons to the curb, and considers himself more violent than ever. The promo ended with him declaring that the only thing he drinks now is blood.

Check it out below.