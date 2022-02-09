AEW star Lance Archer was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to hype this evening’s Dynamite on TBS, where the Murderhawk Monster battles “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW world championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his recent neck injury and how it could have been much worse:

I feel great, Beyond blessed for the fact that I didn’t break my neck. A centimeter a different way and it could have been a completely different result. I basically gave myself an extreme version of whiplash because I bounced off my forehead. Had it been any part of the crown of my head, I probably would have been paralyzed or dead. I’m beyond blessed that didn’t happen. The medical staff (in AEW) has been extremely amazing. They kept me on the road and kept me in physical therapy with our guys and I’ve done everything they asked me to do before coming back and even before this match, the different physical exercises they’ve asked me to do, I’ve stayed on top of and they’ve been happy. I feel great.

Says he’s not worried going into his world title match against Adam Page:

If I’m worried about his finish or doing another moonsault, that’s when I’ll get hurt. I’m not thinking about that or worried about that. If something happens, it happens. Every time we lace up the boots, it could be the last time. I can’t be worried about him hitting the Buckshot or falling on my head because if I do, that’s when an injury will happen. I’m just going to go in there, balls to the wall, 100% to do everything I can to win this championship.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)