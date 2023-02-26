WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring moments when referees have made the decision to call for the bell due to one competitor being knocked out or at risk of severe injury. You can see the full list, including the video, below.

10. Batista repeatedly powerbombs Rey Mysterio

9. Bobby Lashley injured Goldberg’s knee

8. Sheamus powerbombs Jamie Noble at ringside

7. Vader breaks Yokozuna’s leg

6. Gunther hits multiple powerbombs on Trent Seven

5. Big Show knocks out the Undertaker

4. Shayna Baszler stomps Dakota Kai’s arm

3. Brock Lesnar KOs Randy Orton

2. Kevin Owens repeatedly powerbombs Sami Zayn

1. Seth Rollins stomps The Miz three times in a row