Despite what the rumors say, Dax Harwood is a happy man.

The top industry superstar and former WWE, ROH, AEW, AAA, and IWGP Tag Champion responded to a report on Twitter saying that the FTR member was unhappy due to the lack of recognition for his year’s Wrestling Observer Awards. Harwood and his tag partner, Cash Wheeler, won the tag team of the year for WON, as well as best feud with The Briscoes.

Harwood writes, “Guys, real quick, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. The “he’s unhappy” narrative that’s been painted of me because I stand up for myself has always made me laugh, but today even more. I’m very appreciative of what all of you have given me & my family. Stress is down, life is good.”

FTR has been taking a much needed break after a wild 2022. Their status with AEW is currently unknown, nor is it known if they have any interest in returning to WWE. See his tweet below.