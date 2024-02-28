Lex Luger talks Sting wrestling his final matchup at this Sunday’s AEW Revolution.

The Icon will be teaming alongside Darby Allin to face off against the Young Bucks, with the AEW tag team titles on the line. Luger spoke about this monumental occasion, as well as his long history with Sting, on the latest edition of his Lex Express podcast. The Total package hints that he might also be at the event to celebrate his friend’s sendoff.

Let me put it this way. I will go back to 35 years of friendship, which we’ve talked about [The Kliq] getting together in the garden. Friendship sometimes transcends the kayfabe and there may be ramifications or there may not. Sting was there for me at three in the morning when I had my motorcycle wreck and they wanted to cut my arm off and kind of stopped the doctors from cutting my arm off. So people could read into that what they want and whether I might be at the building or not. I won’t confirm anything, but I’m just saying. I’ll leave it in that context. How’s that?

