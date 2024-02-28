On the latest edition of his My World podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star/Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about a promo that Sting cut on last Wednesday’s Dynamite and why he believes it was the best of The Icon’s career. This is what he had to say:

Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes, The Rock. When you think about those guys, I think you immediately go, ‘Oh, man, you remember this promo?’ Hard Times? So-and-so, so-and-so. I don’t really think you put Sting in the promo guy. Can he do a great promo? Yes, but I don’t think you put him in that category. I think the character has so far transcended anything that he’s ever done. Any match, any promo. It’s just kind of the DNA of Sting, the character. Obviously, this is my person thought, so folks may disagree. But I believe, and I was standing actually right next to Tony when this aired, but I’m gonna say, I think it’s the very best promo he’s ever done. I think, I gotta be careful because I don’t want to say blur the lines because there was no blurring of the lines, Sting is going through a real-life situation with the passing of his father, and when you have those kinds of emotions, he touched on his own mortality, I’ve had those exact same thoughts with the passing of my father. Sting started in ‘85, here we are almost 40 years [later]. The identity of who Steve Borden is, I truly believe that he’s really ready to close the book on his wrestling career. I may be wrong, but my gut tells me, in a lot of ways, Sting, in that promo, was his final…it’s like Sting’s final babyface promo that was heartfelt. Nobody had to be convinced if he really meant those words, or if that was a wrestling promo. I think that was directly from Steve Borden’s heart, that I’m gonna bring everything I have, and he’s done that over the last two years. He’s kicked ass time after time after time. Now, I think as time goes on, we’re gonna know, we’ll remember this promo because it was heartfelt, and that was Steve Borden talking, in a lot of ways, to the wrestling universe. It’s one of the magic moments, I really believe, that our wrestling industry can create.

Sting will be wrestling his final matchup ever this Sunday at AEW Revolution. The bout will see the Stinger once again team with Darby Allin to face the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag team titles.

