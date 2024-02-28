WWE superstar and former world champion Big E recently joined WhatCulture for an interview about his career, which includes the New Day member discussing how he would still like to do panels for the company while he is out of action due to his neck injury. This is what he had to say:

I think about my time starting off in the company, by no means was I considered a good talker. It took time for me to get more comfortable and what not. For me to be able to stand beside Punk [CM Punk], Cole [Michael Cole], Pat [Pat McAfee], all these guys who are great and natural talkers was really great. I appreciate all the positive feedback. It’s something that I definitely would consider. I still want to be involved with the company, regardless of what happens with my in-ring career moving forward. I’ve been with the company 15 years. 15 years of my life that I’ve been signed with this company, a job I took on a whim and it’s been such an integral part of my life. It’s definitely something I’m open to. There are some really great broadcasters. Vic [Vic Joseph] has done such an incredible job. It was speculated when things were getting shuffled around that maybe he gets moved up to Raw. I definitely want to make sure that I’m not in a position where Im trying to leapfrog anyone who deserves opportunities or anyone who has been grinding at it. If it makes sense and there are other panels or opportunities to come in, I’d love to. One of the issues is, the bar was set to high. My first time coming in was Vegas with this Rock thing. We have a lot of work to do to make sure every one (after) is as fulfilling and enjoyable. I’m definitely open to it. It means a lot to see all the positive feedback.

Big E was on the panel for the WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas and received glowing reviews. He has been out of action since 2022. Check out his full interview below.

