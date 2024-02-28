The Young Bucks open up about their friendship with Cody Rhodes.

The AEW superstars spoke about the American Nightmare during an interview with Sports Illustrated, where they hyped up this Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, an event that will see the Jacksons face Sting in his final matchup. Matt Jackson begins by talking about Cody’s rise in WWE ever since he returned in WWE and how proud they are of him.

AEW will always be our baby. It’s our life’s work. We sought out to change the world, and we did just that. We created a new workplace for so many deserving people. Tons of talented individuals received a spotlight that they may have not gotten otherwise. And several people’s careers were taken to new heights because of the sole existence of AEW. We’re proud of the things we accomplished with Cody and happy to see him rising to the occasion. We’re all rooting for each other. “

Nick Jackson adds that their friendship with Cody only grew after he left, and that they will always have a bond since he helped create a new alternative to WWE.

Cody is the face of the WWE now, and it’s cool to see because we always knew how much of a star he was. The founders of AEW will always have a lifetime bond with each other because we all know what we did for wrestling. We talk every week and in a weird way him leaving made us grow more as friends.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bucks spoke about how their matchup against Sting on Sunday is the biggest of their career. You can read about that here.