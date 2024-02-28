Sgt. Slaughter is still team Vince McMahon.

The WWE legend and former world champion was asked to share his thoughts on his old boss during an interview on Pro Wrestling Bits. Slaughter reflects on being hired by Vince McMahon Sr., then shares his drive working under Vince McMahon Jr. He adds that his opinion of McMahon has not changed despite the horrific allegations made from the Janel Grant Lawsuit.

No [my opinion has not changed about Vince McMahon]. I was hired by Vince McMahon Sr. If it wasn’t for Vince McMahon Sr. and fellows like Pat Patterson, Harley Race, Lord Alfred Hayes and Roddy Piper, I wouldn’t be sitting in front of you today. They all were part of what I became and the character that I created. Vince [Jr.] was always there to let you go full bore. When he asked me to be the Iraqi Sympathizer, I said ‘I’ll do it,’ but I want to be able to go all the way with it. If I’m going to do what you asked, I want you to let me do it all the way, I don’t want to do it halfway.’ [Vince McMahon] said ‘Sarge, you take care of that character, you take it as far as you can, and if you go too far, I’ll pull you back.

McMahon is currently under federal investigation and has since been removed from TKO Holdings.