During an interview with The Sun, Lilian Garcia named wrestlers she thinks would have been successful in MMA. Here’s what she had to say:

I’d think someone like AJ Styles or Jeff Hardy maybe could have done something. It’s their athleticism, they’ve both had such long careers, physically they have an ability to withstand it night after night. So, having them do something like MMA, and then add their personalities, I could definitely have seen that.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: The Sun.