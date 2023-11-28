Lince Dorado is back in WWE…sort of.

The lucha-libre star and former company competitor revealed on social media that he’s been guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center. Dorado does confirm that he has not signed anything with WWE and is still a free agent.

When I said I was interested in coaching and producing, I wasn’t playing. As a teacher at heart why not mix both passions! Learn #thestyle at any of my seminars in 2024! Dates still available in 2023 pic.twitter.com/2curoBf7cY — “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 27, 2023

Just guest coaching again jaja still freelancing https://t.co/HlbpNgSgsR — “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 28, 2023

Day 2 coaching at the PC. #NXT taping tonight! See you there pic.twitter.com/gvP1fDES82 — “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 28, 2023

Dorado was released from his WWE contract back in 2021. He was a main-stay of 205 Live before competing on the main roster with the Lucha House Party.