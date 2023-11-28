As noted, QT Marshall announced his resignation from AEW yesterday in a lengthy post on social media, where he stated that the company was headed in a new direction. Aside from his role as a wrestler Marshall also served as the VP of Creative and Talent.

One report surfaced this morning stating that Marshall was not interested in AEW becoming more like NJPW, which was the direction it was apparently headed. However, Fightful Select has released an update stating that this was NOT the full reason Marshall decided to leave. Is it not noted why.

A big part of the Fightful update on Marshall has to do with CM Punk. Back in the summer it was reported that Punk nixed several names from working on AEW Collision, which was the program that was built around his return following the Brawl Out suspension. Marshall was set to be an on-screen talent for Collision, as well as handle some backstage duties. Wrestle Purists have since revealed that Marshall was actually one of the names Punk nixed, a report that Fightful has since confirmed.

