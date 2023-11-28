IMPACT Wresting has announced several matchups for its upcoming Final Resolution event.

The show takes place on December 9th from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Canada. This will be the final IMPACT special before they rebrand to TNA in 2024. Check out the current lineup below.

IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match:

Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Deaner

Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr.

Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch