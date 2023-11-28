AEW stars react to the news about QT Marshall.

As noted, Marshall released a statement yesterday announcing that he was going to be departing AEW after a four-year run, with the current AAA title holder stating that the company was heading in a new direction. He thanked everyone, including the AEW fanbase, for welcoming him into their world. A backstage report surfaced this morning revealing why Marshall was leaving, which you can check out here.

Following his statement several names, including Ricky Starks, Danhausen, Thunder Rosa, Taz, Brian Cage, Brandi Rhodes, Shawn Spears, Amanda Huber, Fuego Del Sol, Serpentico, Powerhouse Hobbs, and more shared their love for Marshall. Check out what they had to say below.

Did a lot more than anyone will know. Feet first — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) November 28, 2023

Thank you for that text in 2020.

Thank you for being the first person to notice.

Thank you for never pulling punches with me.

Thank you for being there for the best and worst moments of my life. https://t.co/2GJQYn6qm5 — “The MONSTAR” PowerHouse Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) November 28, 2023

Insane work ethic, pure passion, awesome talent and a legitimate desire to succeed. That’s what you are brother… I’m gonna miss you! You will be a winner no matter what you do. https://t.co/7KNh7WoneS — taz (@OfficialTAZ) November 28, 2023

Enjoyed so many aspects from you backstage, the similar approach to squash matches(or lack there of) and witnessing you train wrestlers, which is an entirely different skill than just being good in the ring. Best of luck #muchmorethancodysfriend https://t.co/JwygEjZ7Z7 — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) November 28, 2023

One of the real ones ❤️ — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 28, 2023

Thank you for bringing out Evil Danhausen — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 28, 2023