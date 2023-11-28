A big update on the future for former NWA women’s champion, Kamille.

As noted last week, Kamille’s contract with the NWA is set to expire at the beginning of 2024, but at the time there was no indication if she was planning on re-signing with Billy Corgan’s brand. It was noted that the relationship between the two sides was still very strong.

PW Insider has since provided an update. Kamille is NOT expected to re-sign with NWA and will be moving on once her contract ends. It is reiterated that the former champ and Corgan do still have a strong relationship and that the NWA is very happy for all that she did for them during her time. The door will always be open for her to potentially return, or work matches for them without a contract.

