A big update on NWA superstar, Kamille.

The Brick-House’s contract with the NWA will expire at the end of 2023 according to PW Insider. Reports are that the two sides are on good terms and that there is a possibility Kamille could continue to wrestle for the NWA without a contract much like Matt Cardona does. However, she will be a sought after talent going into 2024.

Kamille has wrestled for NWA since 2018. She had an 813-day reign as NWA women’s champion, which ended earlier this year at the hands of Kenzie Paige. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on Kamille’s status.

Stay tuned.