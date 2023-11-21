The viewership numbers are in for the November 20th edition of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 1,459,000 viewers overnight and scored a rating of 0.49 (644,000) in the 18-49 demographic. The is down 1% compared to last Monday’s viewership of 1,467,000, but is up 12% compared to last Monday’s demo rating of 0.44. This was the final edition of Raw before this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event.

WWE faced stiff competition as Monday Night Football featured the Philadelphia Eagles battling the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl 57 rematch. The game pulled in 28.96 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 according to Sports Media Watch.

