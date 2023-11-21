John Cena now has two working arms.

The former 16-time world champion took to social media to reveal that he recently underwent a second successful arm surgery following a previous surgery ten days ago. Cena shares a photo of himself along with his surgeon Dr. Jeff Dugas, who he sends a big thank you to after the operation was a success.

Thank you for the autograph, @JeffDugasMD! So very grateful to him and his whole team for two successful surgeries. A world-class facility that has me ready to seize the day… with two repaired arms!

Cena last competed for WWE at Crown Jewel, where he was dominated by Solo Sikoa from The Bloodline. Paul Heyman took to X (Twitter) earlier today to rub Solo’s victory in Cena’s face. You can read about that here, or check out Cena’s post below.