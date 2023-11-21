Paul Heyman sings the praises of Solo Sikoa.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline took to social media earlier today to tout Solo’s victory over former 16-time world champion John Cena at Crown Jewel. The Street Enforcer hit Cena with 11 Samoan Spikes before scoring the pin in a very one-sided affair, one that Cena promised the WWE Universe he would win. Now, Heyman is reminding fans that Cena broke that promise.

SOLO. 1st Man to Ever Make John Cena Break a Promise. (Cena promised himself a victory. Then that promise got SPIKED)

Cena’s surprising return to WWE may now be at an end as the SAG-AFTRA (Actor’s Union) strike has finally reached an end. Check out Heyman’s post below.