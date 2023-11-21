“The King of Strong Style” is coming after someone, and literally no one appears to know who.

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura released yet another cryptic video aimed at the mystery talent he has been referring to in a series of videos that has aired on WWE programming the past several weeks.

According to Fightful Select, talent behind-the-scenes in WWE themselves have not been informed and are not aware of who “The King of Strong Style” is referring to in the callouts, which appear to be nearing their end.

In the latest installment of the video mystery messages from the Japanese legend and WWE veteran, which was taped after this week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw and was recorded backstage at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI., Nakamura teased that the time is coming for him to strike soon.

“How long? How long do I need to wait? I’m ready to fight,” Nakamura said. “Where are you? I know where are you.”

Nakamura continued, “You are close. I take all from you. This is my opportunity. I’m waiting.”

The new cryptic video from the longtime pro wrestling star premiered on this week’s episode of RAW Talk. Check it out by clicking here.

We will keep you posted as additional information surfaces regarding Shinsuke Nakamura’s mystery callouts.