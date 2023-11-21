Could “The Second City Saint” return to the WWE Universe this weekend in “The Windy City?”

For those asking, WWE’s stance on CM Punk returning has not changed. The talk as of Monday night’s RAW taping in Grand Rapids, MI. was that there is no change in opinion internally within WWE regarding “The Best in the World” returning to the company for this Saturday’s Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

There has been a lot of speculation leading up to the event about Punk, as he has obviously severed his relationship with AEW, and primarily because this year’s WWE Survivor Series PLE takes place at the AllState Arena in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

We will keep you posted as this Saturday’s highly-anticipated PLE draws closer regarding any potential updates on CM Punk returning to WWE.

