Why did WWE handle the news of “The Viper’s” return the way they did?

WWE purposely handled the announcement of Randy Orton being the mystery addition to the WarGames team featuring Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn the way they did to make it clear to fans, particularly the rabid loyal fans in Chicago, that it will not be CM Punk.

As noted, there has been a lot of rumors and speculation about “The Best in the World” turning up as a surprise return to the company at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event this Saturday in his hometown of Chicago, Ill.

The rumors date back to when he first officially parted ways with All Elite Wrestling following his second behind-the-scenes altercation at the AEW ALL IN 2023 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England earlier this year.

As noted, the talk within the company behind-the-scenes as recently as last night’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of Monday Night RAW was that CM Punk will not be returning to WWE this weekend.

We will keep you posted here throughout the weekend as updates continue to surface regarding a potential CM Punk return, as well as any backstage news stemming from the highly-anticipated WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event on Saturday night.

