On the November 17th edition of WWE SmackDown The Road Dogg “Jesse James” appeared as a special guest commentator in place of Corey Graves, who is taking some time away from the company due to the birth of his child.

Road Dogg gave his thoughts on this commentary stint during the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. The former multi-time champion states that he loved taking on the role, but admits it is more difficult than it appears.

Yeah, I wanted to eat a little bit myself, but I get it. I wasn’t there to take away from the product. I wasn’t there to get myself over or try to. It wasn’t about me. We’re going into a PLE, Survivor Series, so it was important to analyze more so than do color commentary. So I felt like I did okay. I got my first time over with, and I loved it, man. I would do… it’s hard with stuff in your ear. Those guys doing those reads and stuff was crazy to me. I was just sitting there listening to them, thinking, ‘Thank god I don’t have to read that.’

It has not been confirmed whether Road Dogg will be returning to the commentary table for this week’s SmackDown, which will be the final edition of the blue-brand before Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event.

