AEW has filed a new trademark.

On November 20th the promotion filed to trademark the term “MOGUL EMBASSY” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in the entertainment and merchandising areas. The name belongs to the heel faction that consists of Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Prince Nana, and the Gates of Agony. Swerve is coming off a huge victory over Adam “Hangman” Page at AEW Full Gear, while Cage and The Gates of Agony currently hold the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

