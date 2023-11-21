Jey Uso wants to hold singles-gold in WWE.

The future hall of famer has slowly ascended as a top singles act in WWE over the last few years, and his separation from his brother Jimmy has only further catapulted him up the card. Main Event Jey spoke about potentially becoming a singles-champion during a recent interview with Billboard, where he named GUNTHER and the Intercontinental title as a prize he would like claim.

The first singles championship on the top of my list is the IC [Intercontinental Championship] title. Gunther gonna have to run that. Everybody over there. He likes the Tribal Chief, you see what I do to the Tribal Chief? I don’t give a damn, let’s run that. My dad was an IC champion, my uncle, Umaga IC champion. Shawn Michaels. My favorite wrestler, the greatest, Razor Ramon. All the greats held the Intercontinental Championship and I’m trying to get that. That’s Pay-Per-View material right there.

Jey will be in action at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event, where he will team with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn and heavyweight champion Seth Rollins in the WarGames matchup against The Judgment Day. You can check out his full interview here.