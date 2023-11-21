Triple H gives his thoughts on the upcoming film, ‘The Iron Claw.’

The Game spoke about the movie, which tells the story of the legendary Von Erich Family, during a recent interview on Greg & The Morning Buzz. When he was asked whether WWE intended to help promote The Iron Claw Triple H says that the film’s producers did reach out, but that they were not able to make it work.

We did not. They came to us recently, looking to do some promotion with us, and they were trying to screen it for us a few weeks ago and we had an international tour going on and a PLE in Saudi, we couldn’t make it work. I’m excited to see it. I’ve heard it’s very good. I listen to Michael Hayes complain to me all the time about how they made a movie with him in it and he never signed off on it or agreed to be in the movie. That’s his point of view. It’s an amazing moment in the industry, that whole thing and the fascination of it. For me, I hope they don’t dwell…there is so much positive in our business in so many ways and yet, a lot of times, no different than anything else in life, people to want to focus on negative moments. It’s a tragedy, the family. I just hope that it’s done well. I heard it is. I heard it’s done in a way that is not negative, not a downer, but just tells you about the perils of that sutff. If it’s done in that manner, I think it’s great. If it’s just a sensationalized hatchet job on a tragedy in a family that could have been surrounding a lot of different businesses, I hope it’s not that.

The Iron Claw stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, both who have been doing a ton of press for the film and admitting that their fascination in pro-wrestling has only grown because of the experience. You can read Efron’s comments in an interview here, and White’s comments in an interview here.

