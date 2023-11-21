WWE continues to pickup big names for its NXT brand.

According to PW Insider, Madi Wrenkowski was spotted at the WWE Performance Center last week. The publication reports that the belief is that Wrenkowski has signed with the company and will be working its NXT brand, although it is not know if she will be appearing anytime soon. Wrenkowski has wrestled for AEW, and most notably, the NWA, where she was one-half of the NWA women’s tag team champions as a part of M95.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on Wrenkowski’s status with WWE. Stay tuned.