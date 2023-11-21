Alexander Hammerstone is back with MLW…sort of.

The former world heavyweight champion has been very public about wanting to be released from the company over the last two months, with him stating on social media that he has been unable to speak with MLW CEO, Court Bauer, during this time. However, fans were thrown for a loop when The Hammer returned at this weekend’s Fightland tapings in Philadelphia, which saw him join the World Titan Federation after “receiving his MLW release.” Fightful Select has a new report that clarifies Hammerstone’s situation.

According to the report, Hammerstone was actually granted his release from MLW, but has agreed to finish this storyline with the promotion that involves the WTF. While many assumed that the entire saga was a work for the angle Fightful clarifies that it was not. Hammerstone will be an official free agent in 2024 unless he decides to re-sign with MLW. It is also noted in the report that the WTF was the faction that was pitched to Hammerstone earlier in the year.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this story. Stay tuned.