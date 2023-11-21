An update on the masked NXT superstar, Axiom.

Axiom battled Dragon Lee on this past Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown, a match that was critically acclaimed by fans and analysts in the wrestling industry. PW Insider has some behind-the-scenes details about the match, and what the future holds for Axiom.

According to Insider, Axiom wrestling Lee was a last-minute decision and was booked the morning of SmackDown. As of now he is still listed on the internal NXT roster so it doesn’t appear that he has been officially called up.

For those who don’t know, Axiom is played by former NXT U.K. Heritage Cup Champion, A-Kid.