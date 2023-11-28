On Monday, QT Marshall revealed he was leaving All Elite Wrestling at the end of the year. He had been a wrestler and Vice President of creative and talent.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that while some people didn’t know he was leaving, some people knew about it for weeks and months.

Marshall reportedly expressed his frustrations and there “have been things that have happened” as Marshall wants to be a wrestling star. Marshall reportedly told people that he feels like he has been having good matches, but he’s not been positioned to be a wrestling star in AEW.

Regarding the backstage reception, most people were sympathetic towards him while a lot of talent were privately very supportive of his decision.