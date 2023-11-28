AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF suffered real injuries during the main event of the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view event held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

MJF suffered a real hip injury that required popping back in and a real shoulder injury in the main event. Prior to the main event, he had already worked the ROH Tag Team Title match with Samoa Joe against The Gunns.

The shoulder injury is a torn labrum, although he’s avoiding surgery and will rehab it to make sure he doesn’t miss any time including his World Heavyweight Title defense against Samoa Joe at Worlds End.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that MJF is also still in a lot of pain with his hip and has a lot of swelling around it.

Regarding the labrum, MJF had this exact same tear when wrestling Jack Perry at Double or Nothing in 2020. However, this tear is a bigger one than that one.