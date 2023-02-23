Lince Dorado is ready to take a huge step in his career.

The former WWE star issued a short statement on Twitter this morning announcing that this will be the last year that he wears his signature lucha mask. Dorado adds that he isn’t sure whether he will lose the mask in a match or just abandon it, but he’s ready to show the world the “real him.”

His full tweet reads, “I’ve contemplated this for a while now, possibly 5 years now. For almost 2 decades I have been someone I’m not. I have decided! This will be my last year masked. Question is will I lose it or say fuck it, this is the real me?”

Fans will best remember Dorado from his time in the Lucha House Party and 205 Live. Following his WWE release he’s worked with MLW, NJPW STRONG, and indies all around the world. Check out his full tweet below.