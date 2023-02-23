Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast, including AEW President Tony Khan.

The WWE Hall Of Famer shared his take that Khan should let someone else book the AEW product.

“I would continue to own the company, but I would let somebody fresh book it. He books and runs it, but he’s also very vested personally in football which he takes a lot of pride in, and the Jaguars are getting better, which I’m really happy for them. They will probably be in the playoffs next year. So what I’m saying is Tony has to divide his time and his passion between two things.”

