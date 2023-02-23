Gunther made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he opened up on his body transformation. He also stated that the weight loss helped him last 71 minutes in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match.

“I always used to be, even when I was heaviest, I got to say, I never got an issue with stamina,” GUNTHER said. “I had really long matches before. But, I got to say, it is still a lot easier now than it used to be. Going into the Rumble, if you start at #1, you have, you know, you have to struggle through all of it if you want to make it. But, I like those situations, if that makes sense. Let’s call it a high-pressure situation.”

