AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which features Wheeler Yuta defending the ROH Pure championship. Check it out below.

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure championship

-Tyler Uriah vs. Max Caster

-Baron Black/Anthony Catena vs. Angelico/Jora Johl

-Bear Country vs. The Workhorsemen

-Layna Lennox vs. Marina Shafir

-Emi Sakura vs. Devlyn Macabre

-Chaos Project vs. Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland

-Skye Blue vs. Amber Nova

-Clark Connors/Karl Fredericks/Yuya Uemura/Alex Coughlin/Kevin Knight vs. QT Marshall/Aaron Solo/Nick Comoroto/Brick Aldridge/Blake Li