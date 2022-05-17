AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which features Wheeler Yuta defending the ROH Pure championship. Check it out below.
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure championship
-Tyler Uriah vs. Max Caster
-Baron Black/Anthony Catena vs. Angelico/Jora Johl
-Bear Country vs. The Workhorsemen
-Layna Lennox vs. Marina Shafir
-Emi Sakura vs. Devlyn Macabre
-Chaos Project vs. Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland
-Skye Blue vs. Amber Nova
-Clark Connors/Karl Fredericks/Yuya Uemura/Alex Coughlin/Kevin Knight vs. QT Marshall/Aaron Solo/Nick Comoroto/Brick Aldridge/Blake Li
A new #AEWDark premieres TOMORROW 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–@ringofhonor Pure Championship @WheelerYuta (c) v @WoodsIsTheGoods
–@RealKeithLee/@swerveconfident v #ChaosProject @KillLutherKill/@KingSerpentico
–@EmiSakura_gtmv v @itsdevlyn
–@MarinaShafir v @LaynaLennox pic.twitter.com/eJ3fZIx50E
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2022