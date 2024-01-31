Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA.
The top match on the card is a first-ever match between Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy. Below is the current card for tonight:
Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher
Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo ( AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm on commentary)
Dealer’s Choice: Adam Page vs. Toa Liona
Dealer’s Choice: Swerve Strickland vs. a TBA opponent of Adam Page’s choosing (AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will be on commentary)
Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy