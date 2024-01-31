Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA.

The top match on the card is a first-ever match between Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy. Below is the current card for tonight:

Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo ( AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm on commentary)

Dealer’s Choice: Adam Page vs. Toa Liona

Dealer’s Choice: Swerve Strickland vs. a TBA opponent of Adam Page’s choosing (AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will be on commentary)

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy