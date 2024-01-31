On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

On Andrade’s WWE run:

“I thought it was great. I had him on SmackDown when I was writing it, and I loved him and Ray together. I’m the one who booked them together so many times because I loved it. I just, I don’t know, man. He’s great. He’s great at what he does, and you kind of gotta let him get into it like you got. He’s got to have some longer matches. He’s flamboyant, and he can work great. And he can do it all. But you don’t see his true greatness until he gets into deep water. And I don’t know, that’s just how I feel about watching him work. And so I’m looking. I don’t know what his future holds. But I can’t imagine he’d ever be turned away here unless there’s something I don’t know about. So I don’t know. We might be talking differently about him soon.”

On pairing Erick Rowan with Daniel Bryan:

“They just felt natural. Okay, remember they touched base momentarily in the white family? Yes. And they stayed in touch and back boom, Bob’s your uncle. I don’t know. I actually, you know, he was a huge guy who wore flannel shirts. They thought, Yeah. And he’s Daniel. Daniel needed a follower. I was thinking of the compound. You know what I mean? I was thinking, wow, pull the plow.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.