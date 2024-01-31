Another trademark has been secured by Kazuchika Okada, who filed an application for his name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The filing, made on January 29 by Michael E. Dockins, covers the use of the term for merchandise purposes. Here is the description:

“Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

Okada will be a free agent starting February 1, where he has interest from AEW and WWE, with All Elite Wrestling the likely frontrunner to sign him.