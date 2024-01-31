The Febuary 2, 2024 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando before NXT went live on the USA Network. Below are full spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider:

Blair Davenport defeated Carlee Bright via the Bea Trigger.

Kelani Jordan defeated Stevie Turner via split legged shooting star press. This will be an opener of a future Level Up.

Javier Bernal defeated Keanu Carver with a pinfall using his feet on the ropes for leverage.

Myles Borne (with Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Damon Kemp) defeated Tavion Heights via a powerslam. It was introduced that it would be a member of Quarter Catch Crew with all four dressed to wrestle before it was decided on Myles