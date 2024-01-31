A new match has been announced for the first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year of 2024.

During this week’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 “go-home” episode of NXT on USA, Dijak and Joe Gacy got involved in a wild brawl that lasted through multiple segments on the show and culminated with Dijak throwing Gacy off the top of a production truck in the parking lot.

Later in the show, Dijak approached NXT General Manager Ava and demanded a No Disqualification match for Sunday’s WWE NXT PLE.

Joe Gacy would pop up to show he is still okay following the parking lot attack, and Ava confirmed the bout for Sunday’s show.

Also scheduled for the first WWE NXT PLE of the year on 2/4 is Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee II for the NXT North American Championship, The Family vs. OTM for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes in the Dusty Classic Finals.