The lineup for this week’s Ring Of Honor TV show continues to take shape.

On Tuesday, ROH Wrestling confirmed new matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV on Honor Club.

ROH announced via social media that World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven & Mike Bennett of the Undisputed Kingdom will take on a team comprised of NJPW rivals Tom Lawlor & Fred Rosser in a Proving Ground Match with the titles on-the-line.

Additionally, Billie Starkz and Nyla Rose will be in singles action, The Righteous take on The Infantry’s Carlie Bravo & Captain Shawn Dean, Dalton Castle will take on Aaron Solo, as well as a Four Corners Survival of the Fittest pitting Blake Christian, Alex Zayne, Jack Cartwheel, and Lee Johnson all against each other.

.@FilthyTomLawlor & @realfredrosser team up for the first time as they enter a PROVING GROUND MATCH to take on the #ROH World Tag Team Champions @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett of the Undisputed Kingdom! Watch Thursday Night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/GjJS9pYiEs — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 30, 2024

Looking to get back in the winning column, the Spanish Announce Project @KingSerpentico & @Angelico_AEW will be in tag team action! Watch Thursday Night #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/uhHbkUoPq1 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 30, 2024