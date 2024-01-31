Jordynne Grace was more than willing to jump from TNA Wrestling to WWE for one night to appear in the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event this past Saturday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

But would Natalya be willing to do the same and jump from WWE to TNA Wrestling for one night to challenge Grace for her TNA Knockouts Championship?

Not only would she be willing, she would jump at the chance.

Guinness Book of World Records’ favorite women’s wrestling star took to social media on Tuesday to respond to Grace inviting she and Lola Vice to TNA for potential one-on-one matches.

“I would jump at the chance to do this,” she wrote via X. “Loved our chemistry in [the WWE Royal] Rumble, I can feel your passion for this, Jordynne Grace.”