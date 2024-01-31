On Tuesday night, Chase U said goodbye.

But moments later, they said hello again!

The Chase U Final Goodbye took place as advertised on this week’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 “go-home” episode of NXT on USA from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

During the segment, Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne came to the ring dressed in all black like a funeral to say their final goodbyes to Chase University.

An over-the-top dramatic video package aired to show some of the memories from Chase U from 2021 through 2024, finishing with a tombstone-style date to show the death of Chase U.

And then Jacy Jane and Thea Hail hit the scene.

The Chase U female duo came to the ring and informed Chase, Hudson and Osborne that they put together a fundraising effort dubbed, “The Ladies of Chase U Calendar,” with early sales projections showing that enough has been raised to keep Chase U alive and well.

Jane noted that “The Ladies Of Chase U Calendar” officially goes on sale starting this Sunday at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 premium live event in Clarksville, TN.