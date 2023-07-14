GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Now and Forever event tonight in New York City, New York. The show is set to air at 8 pm ET on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:
Grim Reefer, Homicide & Matt Tremont vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
LuFisto vs. Utami Hayashishita
Mike Bailey vs. Yoshihiko
Gringo Loco vs. Arez vs. Komander
Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)
George South vs. Mance Warner
GCW Tag Team Title Match: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) vs. The Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL)
GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. MAO