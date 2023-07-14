GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Now and Forever event tonight in New York City, New York. The show is set to air at 8 pm ET on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Grim Reefer, Homicide & Matt Tremont vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

LuFisto vs. Utami Hayashishita

Mike Bailey vs. Yoshihiko

Gringo Loco vs. Arez vs. Komander

Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)

George South vs. Mance Warner

GCW Tag Team Title Match: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) vs. The Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL)

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. MAO