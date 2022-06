MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET.

-Alex Hammerstone, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger, and King Muertes

-Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross for the Caribbean Championship

-Aramis vs. Gino Medina in a Mexican strap match