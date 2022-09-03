AEW has announced the full lineup for tonight’s special edition of Dark: Elevation, which will be the promotion’s final show ahead of tomorrow’s ALL OUT pay-per-view in Chicago. Check out the card below. (Spoiler results for this show can be found here.)
-Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. GPA & Laynie Luck
-Swerve In Your Glory vs. Storm Grayson & Jah-C
-Adam Page & The Dark Order vs. The Factory
-The Acclaimed vs. Invictus Khash & JPH
-Ruby Soho & Ortiz vs. Emi Sakura & Baliyan Akki
-Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico & The Butcher and The Blade
