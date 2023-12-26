Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network is a taped show from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
All or Nothing Match: Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. Duke Hudson & Andre Chase. Duke
Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Josh Briggs
Cora Jade vs. Karmen Petrovic.
Bron Breakker vs. Nathan Frazer.
Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey.
Breakout Tournament Semifinals Match: Riley Osborne vs. Lexis King
Breakout Tournament Semifinals Match: Oba Femi vs. Tavion Heights.
NXT Underground Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak.