Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network is a taped show from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

All or Nothing Match: Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. Duke Hudson & Andre Chase. Duke

Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Josh Briggs

Cora Jade vs. Karmen Petrovic.

Bron Breakker vs. Nathan Frazer.

Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey.

Breakout Tournament Semifinals Match: Riley Osborne vs. Lexis King

Breakout Tournament Semifinals Match: Oba Femi vs. Tavion Heights.

NXT Underground Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak.